McAllen Crime Stoppers hold annual Thanksgiving meal giveaway
The city of McAllen and McAllen Crime Stoppers held their annual Turkey Meal Give Away on Wednesday, providing Thanksgiving meals to 350 families.
According to a news release, the families picked up the meals at the McAllen Police Station after they were selected to receive the meals by teachers and counselors at McAllen ISD.
The McAllen Crime Stoppers and their sponsors raised funds from the community to purchase the meals.
“Crime Stoppers is a valued tool for the Police Department but, during the holidays, it’s about showing our thanks to our community," McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez said in a statement. “We are very proud to be part of this and very glad we have the leadership of the Crime Stoppers Board to get this done.”
More News
News Video
-
CBP expecting increase in travelers on international bridges for Thanksgiving
-
Brownsville police officer cited after cyclist struck by patrol unit
-
McAllen Crime Stoppers hold annual Thanksgiving meal giveaway
-
Consumer Reports: How to get the best Black Friday steals
-
Weslaco city leaders approve creation of new police and fire substation
Sports Video
-
Los Fresnos shines, Harlingen South goes into 2OT in pre-Thanksgiving boys basketball...
-
UTRGV football's Travis Bush holds final press conference of the season
-
UTRGV's Eddie Lee Marburger earned major conference awards and recognitions
-
UTRGV's Travis Bush named finalist for award honoring best coach in FCS
-
5 Stars Plays - Area Round