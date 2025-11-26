McAllen Crime Stoppers hold annual Thanksgiving meal giveaway

The city of McAllen and McAllen Crime Stoppers held their annual Turkey Meal Give Away on Wednesday, providing Thanksgiving meals to 350 families.

According to a news release, the families picked up the meals at the McAllen Police Station after they were selected to receive the meals by teachers and counselors at McAllen ISD.

The McAllen Crime Stoppers and their sponsors raised funds from the community to purchase the meals.

“Crime Stoppers is a valued tool for the Police Department but, during the holidays, it’s about showing our thanks to our community," McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez said in a statement. “We are very proud to be part of this and very glad we have the leadership of the Crime Stoppers Board to get this done.”