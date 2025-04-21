McAllen Girls and Boys Track and Field team headed to the State Championship, La Feria girls Golf team are State Bound

The McAllen girls Track and Field team are the Regional champs for the second consecutive year headed to the State Championship alongside the boys team.

Armando Morales and Armando will represent La Feria at the State Championships.

The McAllen Memorial boys Golf placed second in Regionals for the third consecutive year.

La Feria girls Golf team are also headed to the State Championship.