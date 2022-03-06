x

McAllen High basketball ends playoff run in regional semifinal

By: Brandon Benitez

SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- McAllen High School ends their season at 32-9 after losing to Boerne-Cahmpion 61-50 in the Region IV-5A semifinals.

Click on the video above for a game recap and postgame reaction.

