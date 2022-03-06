McAllen High basketball ends playoff run in regional semifinal
SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- McAllen High School ends their season at 32-9 after losing to Boerne-Cahmpion 61-50 in the Region IV-5A semifinals.
Click on the video above for a game recap and postgame reaction.
More News
News Video
-
New video shows another look at suspects in burglary at Gold’s Gym...
-
Elderly Weslaco brothers receive new home
-
Finance expert warns gas prices could continue to climb
-
Officials hoping to reunite cows found stranded near Roma with their owner
-
McAllen PD searching for vehicles used in burglary investigation