McAllen High boys & girls track teams headed to State

McAllen High boys and girls track and field teams are both headed to State.

For the girls team, they're regional champions for the second straight year. The team will be sending eight athletes to State this Thursday in Austin. The girls also set new school records in their events. They also set the All-Time Valley records in the 800 meter relay and Dariana in the 100 meter hurdles. The team proving to be one of the Valley's best.

"We're all super proud of what was done. We all performed either to where we wanted to be or exceeded that," said McAllen High junior track athlete Ava Barreda.

The McAllen High boys track and field team placed second at Regionals and will be headed back to State for the first time in 9 years. The team did place first at Regionals in the 800 and 1600 meter relay events, setting new school records and All-Time Valley records in the process.

"The goal is always to get a gold medal but our coach always tells us if we're improving, we're PR-ing every week and that's all you can hop for, all you can ask for," said McAllen High senior track athlete Will Hawk.

