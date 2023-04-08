x

McAllen High Moves on to 5A Sweet 16 - Regional Semifinal Scores

2 hours 59 minutes 14 seconds ago Friday, April 07 2023 Apr 7, 2023 April 07, 2023 11:34 PM April 07, 2023 in Sports - High School
By: Alex Del Barrio

5A Region IV Semifinals - Brownsville Sports Park 

McAllen High 2, Leander 1 

Smithson Valley 6, McAllen High 0

