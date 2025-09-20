x

McAllen High School head coach talks about what it means to have college football in the Valley

September 20, 2025

For some, the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley football program is a big deal.

McAllen High School Head Coach Patrick Shelby talks with the KRGV Sports Team about what it means to have a Division 1 college football team in the Valley and how it provides opportunities for high school football players.

Watch the video above for the full story.

