McAllen High soccer star Gabby Gonzalez signs with Texas Southern
McAllen High soccer star Gabby Gonzalez is signing to play Division I women's soccer at Texas Southern University in the fall.
During her time with the Bulldogs, the team claimed a district title in 2023 and made an appearance at the regional semifinals last year.
Gonzalez feels grateful for the opportunity she's receiving from the university.
"Thankfully I found a coach who's willing to see past the eye level test of seeing how great I was as a player rather than my height and it's been really hard but I'm really thankful for Texas Southern."
The Texas Southern women's soccer team finished with a 9-9-2 record this past season, while finishing with the best record in conference play at 6-1-1.
The team also took down UTRGV in Edinburg 1-0 last August. The schedule for next season is yet to be released.
More News
News Video
-
City of Mission unveils all-inclusive park
-
City of Weslaco breaks ground on library expansion project
-
Brownsville shelter teaming up with volunteers to build doghouses
-
TxDOT holds meeting to discuss proposed Interstate 69 connector project
-
Hundreds of cold-stunned turtles recovering at Sea Turtle Inc.
Sports Video
-
McAllen High soccer star Gabby Gonzalez signs with Texas Southern
-
UTRGV men's basketball leading scorer no longer with team
-
La Feria & Harlingen girls basketball stay undefeated in district play with...
-
Isai Colunga & Adrian Pardo lead Rivera past Donna
-
UTRGV women's basketball make schedule change due to weather