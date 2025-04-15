McAllen High track star Katelyn Vaden signs with Texas A&M - Kingsville

McAllen High track star Katelyn Vaden signed her letter of intent to join Texas A&M - Kingsville on Monday afternoon.

Vaden is a two-time state qualifier and four-time district champion during her time with the Lady Bulldogs.

"I'm just so excited to commit to Kingsville and I'm so excited to run," Vaden said. "We're still finishing up the season, so I know I have a lot more to give. We're looking forward to winning regionals and going to state."