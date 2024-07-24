McAllen house fire under investigation
McAllen firefighters responded to a house fire on Wednesday at 28th Street and Beech Street, near Business 83.
Extensive damage was done to the home. Two people were inside at the time of the fire but managed to get out safely; no injuries were reported.
Fire officials say the fire began at around 11:20 a.m. and the cause is still under investigation.
