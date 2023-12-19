McAllen ISD bids final farewell to K9 officer Rocky

McAllen Independent School District students and staff found a new way to honor their late K9 officer.

As district officials and students said their final farewells to McAllen Memorial High School's K9 Rocky, officer Jaime Juan was the drug sniffing dog's handler, but he says their relationship was much more.

"He was like my son. It's very, very hard. We went home together, we came to work together. So now there's a void. He's not in my unit right now," Juan said.

Rocky, who spent four years in service, became a friend to those he served.

"At first Rocky was very aggressive, but me coming into a high school, I taught him to be friendly around the kids," Juan said.

While Rocky made sure to keep the kids in check and away from drugs, he also made time for fun with the students.

"So a lot of times I would let them play with them. They would get to hang around Rocky. Every time a kid was feeling sad, they'd ask me if they could play with Rocky, and I would tell them yes. They'd play fetch," Juan said.

Before arriving at McAllen Memorial, Rocky was a part of the DEA Task Force. Recently, he began battling health issues due to an enlarged heart.

But he left his paw print on McAllen Memorial. The community developed an emotional connection to him.

In honor of Rocky, McAllen ISD police will be collecting blankets and pet toys through this Wednesday. These items will go to pets spending the holidays in the shelter.

Donations will also go to the Palm Valley Animal Shelter on Trenton Road.

Anyone who would like to make a donation can drop items off at McAllen Memorial High School's main office or the district police department during school hours.

Watch the video above for the full story.