McAllen ISD kicks off summer feeding program Tuesday

The McAllen Independent School District will provide free meals for children up to 18-years-old beginning on Tues. June 1.

As summer vacation starts for students across the Rio Grande Valley, McAllen ISD is making sure no student goes hungry while class is out.

The meals will be distributed from 10:30 a.m. through 12:30 p.m. at 18 different sites across the city; children do not have to be McAllen ISD students to receive a meal.

A school ID or birth certificate will be required if parents pick up the meals without children present.

The free meal program will run until July 29.

For more information, visit www.mcallenisd.org or call (956) 632-3226.