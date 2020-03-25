McAllen ISD music teacher prepares for online classes

MCALLEN – On Wednesday, online classes will begin for advanced placement students at McAllen Independent School District. For some younger students it’s time to learn music.

In his online class, Jesus Cervantes mostly focuses on singing. A program which during the COVID-19 pandemic has changed completely.

Cervantes says he is trying hard to teach more than 600 students a subject that's meant to be community-based and interactive. Now he prerecords lessons and sends the link to parents.

Singing in a classroom allows him to listen to students and point out the wrongdoing.

Now, through prerecorded call and response, Cervantes hopes students are actually engaging.

