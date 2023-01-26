McAllen ISD offers first-ever study abroad program

The McAllen Independent School District is offering their first-ever study abroad program.

The inaugural trip will be this summer, and about 10 to 20 students will have the opportunity to go to Spain for two weeks.

This new program is targeting kids in their junior year.

“We are excited about the McAllen ISD study abroad program,” McAllen ISD Superintendent J.A. Gonzales said “We are working in conjunction with Salamanca Spain, the University of Salamanca is going to be our partner, and we are just so excited to give kids the opportunity to study abroad at the end of their junior year."

Gonzales says it will cost about $3,000 per student, but students can apply for scholarships.