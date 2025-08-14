McAllen ISD restricting students from using cell phones during the school day

In compliance with a state law, McAllen ISD announced its new student communication policy that prevents students from using cell phones and other communication devices during the school day.

The policy was approved on Tuesday by school board members, and will go into effect during the first day of school on Thursday, Aug. 14.

According to a news release, House Bill 1481 requires Texas school districts to establish policies that prevent students from using personal communication devices — such as cell phones, tablets, laptops and smartwatches — on school property during the school day.

Students may still bring communication devices to school, but they must be stored away and not in use.

Students will be issued a warning if they are caught using their devices. Punishments escalate to three days of in-school suspension for their fourth offense.

Parents wanting to contact their child during the school day can contact their campus’ front office and download the McAllen ISD app to contact the student’s teacher.