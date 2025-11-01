McAllen ISD students collected food items for families in need

People who attended the Nikki Rowe — McAllen Memorial game on Friday were encouraged to bring some canned food.

Students were collecting non-perishable food for families in need. The effort is timely because of the ongoing government shutdown.

Two school buses were parked at Veterans Memorial Stadium, where people can drop off canned food items. Donations will go to McAllen Independent School District families in need.

The goal is to fill both school buses with canned goods. McAllen ISD is also accepting baby formula.

The district says they started this drive because of the government shutdown. They want to make sure families don't go hungry.

"We are aiming to feed all students who need and are experiencing financial hardships at this time," Sam Houston Elementary Principal Jessica Lowe said.

The Fill-The-Bus campaign accepted donations throughout the game.

McAllen ISD families in need of the donations can call their child's school for more information.

Another drive is scheduled next Friday at the stadium.

