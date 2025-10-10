McAllen ISD students taste test new menu options

Pizza and chicken nuggets are classics at a school cafeteria, but McAllen ISD is thinking outside the box.

The district wants new and fresh flavors with healthier menu options, and they’re letting students provide input.

On Thursday, the district invited students to serve as food critics and taste test several potential menu items. The event wasn’t just about food, it was about fueling learning, one meal at a time.

“We're planning our menu for next school year already and it just takes a lot of time and a lot of opinions,” McAllen ISD dietitian Jazmine Valdez said.

McAllen ISD serves nearly 20,000 students districtwide breakfast, lunch, and dinner for after school programs

“It helps nourish their minds, it helps nourish their bodies, it helps them stay focused in class so that way they have more attention abilities to focus on what the teacher is teaching,” menu production specialist Stephanie Marroquin-Morales said.

The district’s goal for the event was to make sure every student is enjoying their school meals, especially for families who are low income.

And students get the final say, at least when it comes to food.

Watch the video above for the full story.