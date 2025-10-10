McAllen ISD students taste test new menu options
Pizza and chicken nuggets are classics at a school cafeteria, but McAllen ISD is thinking outside the box.
The district wants new and fresh flavors with healthier menu options, and they’re letting students provide input.
On Thursday, the district invited students to serve as food critics and taste test several potential menu items. The event wasn’t just about food, it was about fueling learning, one meal at a time.
“We're planning our menu for next school year already and it just takes a lot of time and a lot of opinions,” McAllen ISD dietitian Jazmine Valdez said.
McAllen ISD serves nearly 20,000 students districtwide breakfast, lunch, and dinner for after school programs
“It helps nourish their minds, it helps nourish their bodies, it helps them stay focused in class so that way they have more attention abilities to focus on what the teacher is teaching,” menu production specialist Stephanie Marroquin-Morales said.
The district’s goal for the event was to make sure every student is enjoying their school meals, especially for families who are low income.
And students get the final say, at least when it comes to food.
Watch the video above for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
McAllen ISD students taste test new menu options
-
Victims and survivors of domestic violence honored in Brownsville
-
Edinburg mayoral candidates share their platforms
-
Employees of used clothing store in McAllen accused of working in the...
-
Records: South Texas ISD employee arrested on child porn charge
Sports Video
-
First & Goal: Highlights from Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025
-
Southland Conference commissioner discusses UTRGV football's hot start
-
District rivals McAllen Memorial and McHi face off in week 7 of...
-
Band of the Week: Rio Grande City High School
-
UTRGV women's soccer set to take on McNeese on Thursday