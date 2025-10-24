McAllen ISD teachers training for Science Olympiad

Elementary teachers at McAllen ISD participated in a Friday training for a state science competition.

Starting in January 2026, all 18 of McAllen ISD’s elementary schools will participate in a Science Olympiad to increase student interest in science, according to a news release.

Science Olympiad teams have existed in middle and high schools for years, but this will be the start of generating Science Olympiad teams at the elementary level, the district said.

As part of the annual state science competition, teams have to accomplish certain tasks to receive points.

“This competition is not offered at any school districts in Texas at the elementary level yet,” the release added. “In fact, it is only offered at that level in four other states nationwide.”