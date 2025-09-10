McAllen ISD town hall to feature discussion on future capital improvement projects
McAllen ISD wants to hear from the community.
District leaders are set to hold a town hall meeting on Thursday, Sept. 11, to go over their findings on the conditions of district buildings.
According to the district, a consulting company recently provided facility planning services. The company and the district are both now seeking input regarding priorities for future capital improvements.
The district is also set to open an online survey to allow people to give feedback.
The final report will be presented to board members in October. During that meeting, board members will decide if they’re moving forward with a May 2026 bond election for building upgrades.
The town hall begins at 5 p.m. at the McAllen High School Auditorium, located at 2021 La Vista Ave.
More News
News Video
-
Student of the Week: Lyford High School's Mario Castillo
-
Donna police searching for hit-and-run driver accused of hitting bicyclist
-
Judge to consider ruling a mistrial in death of Donna High School...
-
Consumer Reports: Going solar? Do it now to save big
-
Flood planning group seeking public input on Valley's flooding issues
Sports Video
-
UTRGV Volleyball gear up to participate in the Geri Polvino Invitational
-
UTRGV men's soccer travel to San Antonio this Friday to face Incarnate...
-
UTRGV women's soccer to face Houston on the road
-
Band of the Week 2025 - Valley View High School
-
UTRGV puts San Benito alum Frank Medina on scholarship