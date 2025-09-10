McAllen ISD town hall to feature discussion on future capital improvement projects

McAllen ISD wants to hear from the community.

District leaders are set to hold a town hall meeting on Thursday, Sept. 11, to go over their findings on the conditions of district buildings.

According to the district, a consulting company recently provided facility planning services. The company and the district are both now seeking input regarding priorities for future capital improvements.

The district is also set to open an online survey to allow people to give feedback.

The final report will be presented to board members in October. During that meeting, board members will decide if they’re moving forward with a May 2026 bond election for building upgrades.

The town hall begins at 5 p.m. at the McAllen High School Auditorium, located at 2021 La Vista Ave.