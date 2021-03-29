McAllen man sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for importing meth

Photo Credit: MGN Online

A federal judge sentenced a McAllen man to 130 months in federal prison after he was caught at the Hidalgo Port of Entry with nearly 220 grams of meth.

Juan Torres Jr., 29, was convicted for attempting to import the meth into the country and pleaded guilty for the charge last month. He remains in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the future, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Torres was arrested last October at the Hidalgo Port of Entry after applying for admission into the United States from Mexico.

“Torres was referred to a secondary inspection where authorities found a package wrapped in brown tape concealed in the area of his groin.” The news release stated. “Inside was 220 grams of meth.”

Torres’ 130-month-long sentence will be immediately followed by four years of supervised release according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.