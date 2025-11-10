McAllen man starts community food pantry in his front yard

With the ongoing government shutdown, many families are turning to food banks and pantries.

Outside a home on Bluebird Avenue in McAllen, Jose Montoya is helping his neighbors in need.

"Every day is like Christmas. So I would wake up and say, 'All right, what's in the pantry today?'" Montoya said.

A cupboard is stocked with canned goods and other non-perishable items. People are welcome to take what they need, no questions asked, or leave what they can.

"And I would step out and see, 'Oh someone left beans, or someone left rice, oh there's cereal, awesome,'" Montoya said.

Montoya says he started this makeshift food pantry a week ago.

"I put a sign saying, 'hey, take what you need, if you want to leave some stuff, you're welcome to,'" Montoya said.

He got the word out on social media. He says his post is helping keep the pantry filled. It's been stocked since the first day he set it out.

"It kind of speaks about how empathy is not dead, compassion is not dead. We are a community, we stand with each other," Montoya said. "Everybody has a right to eat food, right? It's not a privilege."

Montoya's compassion is inspiring people in his neighborhood, like Ires Gonzalez, who says she plans to donate to the food pantry.

"I'm just very grateful that is here on my street," Gonzalez said. "There's a lot of people that are in need right now, so I'll start putting stuff in, I have family in the rest of the street, in the second street, third, and we will be definitely putting some in there."

It's a simple idea Montoya hopes catches on.

Neighbors helping neighbors, some who may be unsure where their next meal will come from.

Watch the video above for the full story.