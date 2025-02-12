McAllen mayor discusses ongoing projects in State of the City Address

McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos discussed the city’s advancements in the last year as part of Wednesday’s State of the City Address.

Villalobos also discussed several new projects for the year.

During his address, Villalobos pushed the importance of strengthening ties with cities in Mexico, and in turn strengthening trade and commerce for our region.

One of the ways the city is doing that this year is by expanding the Anzalduas International Bridge, which will soon open up a cargo inspection facility.

The $88 million project broke ground in 2023, and Villalobos said the addition of the cargo facility would offer a huge economic boost for the city.

“Right now we cross empties — which means 18-wheeler trucks trailers — without any produce, without anything. Well pretty soon we're gonna be able to cross them with a full cargo facility,” Villalobos said. “It's another revenue stream.”

The city is also focusing on the future of water in the Rio Grande Valley.

McAllen wants to find ways to utilize groundwater, and Villalobos said the city wants to rely less on the Rio Grande.

Villalobos also said the project will serve the entire Valley.

