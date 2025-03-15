McAllen Memorial beats District rival the McHi Bulldogs and Nikki Rowe secures playoff spot

McAllen, TX -- The McAllen Memorial Lady Mustangs defeat the McAllen Lady Bulldogs to stay undefeated in district 31-5A.

The Nikki Rowe Warriors clinched a playoff spot after defeating the PSJA Wolverines 7-0 and will face Edcouch-Elsa in the Bi-District round.