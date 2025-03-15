x

McAllen Memorial beats District rival the McHi Bulldogs and Nikki Rowe secures playoff spot

McAllen Memorial beats District rival the McHi Bulldogs and Nikki Rowe secures playoff spot
2 hours 50 minutes 19 seconds ago Friday, March 14 2025 Mar 14, 2025 March 14, 2025 11:21 PM March 14, 2025 in Sports

McAllen, TX -- The McAllen Memorial Lady Mustangs defeat the McAllen Lady Bulldogs to stay undefeated in district 31-5A. 

The Nikki Rowe Warriors clinched a playoff spot after defeating the PSJA Wolverines 7-0 and will face Edcouch-Elsa in the Bi-District round. 

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days