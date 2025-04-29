McAllen Memorial boys golf team headed to State

The McAllen Memorial boys golf team is headed back to state for the third straight year. After coming in second place at regionals. The mustangs will be headed to Georgetown next week.

"Regionals, we didn't have the best two days as we normally do. Tough conditions but we battles through adversity well and we managed to go to state which is positive," said sophomore Diego Amour.

"I think it helped us to cherish the moments and realize we need to work just a little bit harder in order to succeed at state," said senior Evan Mcgurk"

For 36 years, Celso Gonzales has been the head golf coach for the Mustangs. Helping these young athletes achieve their goals one season at a time.

"As a coach, you guide them, you facilitate them. It's an honor to watch them grow and to love the sport that we all love and to be successful is to work hard," said Gonzales.

McAllen Memorial's top finish at state was top 5 back in 2022. This year, the mustangs are ready to make that happen again.