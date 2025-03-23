McAllen Memorial girls soccer dominates in 7-0 playoff victory over Lopez
Highlights from the McAllen Memorial Lady Mustangs 7-0 win over Brownsville Lopez in the bi-district round of the 2025 high school soccer playoffs.
