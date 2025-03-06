McAllen Memorial soccer star Natalia Estrada signs with Western New England University

McAllen Memorial Lady Mustangs star Natalia Estrada is signing with Western New England University.

Estrada has shined as a central midfielder and forward for the team this season, netting six goals and helping lead them to thus far an undefeated district season.

Estrada overcame an ACL tear last year to bounce back strong for her senior year after moving to the United States in the hopes of pursuing her dreams of playing college soccer.

"I went to visit the school last year and it was actually a really good program," Estrada said of why she chose to join the Golden Bears program. "The coach was really nice, and I really love Boston. The girls were really nice, the first day I got there, they were all inclusive, they were like what position do you play, we need you for the goals, they were really nice."

The Golden Bears women's soccer team finished with a record of 10-4-6 last season.