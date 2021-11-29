x

McAllen Memorial vs Corpus Christi Veterans Highlights and Postgame

2 hours 12 minutes 29 seconds ago Sunday, November 28 2021 Nov 28, 2021 November 28, 2021 10:30 PM November 28, 2021 in Sports
By: Brandon Benitez

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas -- Click the video above for highlights to McAllen Memorial-Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial.

In addition, check out the postgame reaction from Interim Head Coach Moses Patterson and Captain Eric Rodriguez.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days