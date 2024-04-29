McAllen native marine killed in 'aviation ground mishap' at Camp Pendleton

A Texas native marine was killed during an "aviation ground mishap" at Camp Pendleton in California on April 23, according to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing Communication Strategy and Operations Office.

A U.S. Military media outlet, Stars and Stripes, identified the marine as Cpl. Miguel A. Maya, 23, from McAllen. He was an aircraft avionics technician.

According to Stars and Stripes, the incident was first reported during "routine military operations", but was later updated to an "aviation ground mishap".

3rd MAW said Maya served with Marine Light Attack Squadron 303. They said the incident is still under investigation and no additional information was available at this time.