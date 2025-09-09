McAllen nonprofit holding Choose to Change fourth annual auction dinner fundraiser

A non-profit organization in McAllen is working to transform lives and restore families affected by domestic violence, addiction and more.

Choose to Change is holding their 4th annual Believing in the Impossible auction dinner fundraiser on Thursday, Sept. 25 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The event includes fine dining, live music, an exclusive auction and speakers sharing powerful stories of redemption.

