McAllen officials: Tres Lagos community the fastest growing area in the city

North McAllen continues to grow, which means more money for better city services in the area.

The growth was seen on Wednesday, as the city of McAllen opened a new fire station near the community of Tres Lagos, located off of Ware and Mile 17 ½ roads.

The city spent nearly $5 million of taxpayer money to provide fire service to what the city calls the largest and fastest growing area in the city.

“It's a master planned community, a lot of people want that,” real estate agent Judith Benavides-Garza said.

Benavides-Garza has sold houses in the Tres Lagos community.

At Tres Lagos, you’ll see manicured lawns, a charter school, a Texas A&M nursing school, and several stores.

Benavides-Garza said the power poles above and sewer lines below are also attracting more homes to the area.

“These areas that maybe had been ignored in the past are now getting the much-needed attention from city and county officials,” Benavides-Garza said.

McAllen City Manager Isaac Tawil said over 4,000 people have moved into the Tres Lagos community in the past eight years

Tawil said the developers, Rhodes Enterprises, expects 1,200 people moving into the project per year. Around 20,000 people are expected to live here when Tres Lagos is complete

“It just proves that the population is growing,” Benavides-Garza said.

There are still nearly 15 more years to complete the Tres Lagos development project

Watch the video above for the full story.