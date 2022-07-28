McAllen pawn shop owner pleads guilty to selling firearms

A McAllen man has admitted to charges of providing ammunition to a prohibited person, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery on Thursday.

Daniel Gallegos, 67, pleaded guilty to selling thousands of rounds of various ammunition.

Gallegos is the long-time owner and operator of Danny's pawn and Sporting Goods in McAllen.

As part of his plea, Gallegos admitted to selling approximately 280 rounds of .50 BMG caliber ammunition as well as more than 5,000 rounds of various sizes, ranging from .223 caliber to .50 caliber.

He provided all of it to someone he knew to be a prohibited person – an individual who was illegally and unlawfully present in the United States - on four separate occasions during 2021, according to the news release.

Gallegos also admitted that he knew the person was prohibited under federal law from possessing the ammunition because the individual was illegally present in the United States.

U.S. District Judge Ricardo H. Hinojosa will impose sentencing Oct. 18.

Gallegos faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a possible $10,000 maximum fine.