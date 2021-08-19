x

McAllen PD: Suspect dies in custody after possibly ingesting “a rock of meth”

A man arrested by officers with the McAllen Police Department died in custody Wednesday after jail personnel learned the suspect may have “ingested a rock of meth.”

Richard Cordova, 55, was arrested after his girlfriend’s health care provider reported that Cordova may be hurting his girlfriend, according to a news release from the McAllen Police Department.

Cordova has 24 previous arrests, the release stated. A search at the scene resulted in the seizure of what is believed to be meth. 

At the jail in McAllen, Cordova became combative with jail personnel and was placed in a padded cell. 

“Jail personnel noted having learned that the suspect may have ingested a ‘rock’ of ‘meth’ and was experiencing irregular breathing,” the release stated.

Cordova was transported to McAllen Medical Center where he died, the release stated. 

An autopsy is pending.

