McAllen police confirm one person dead, another injured in ‘active’ scene

KRGV photo

One man is dead, and a woman required medical assistance near a McAllen motel, according to police.

McAllen police spokesman Sgt. John Saenz confirmed to Channel 5 News that police are at the 300 block of Business 83 near a motel after a call came in Monday at around noon regarding two individuals needing “medical help.”

The scene is currently active, Saenz said. Additional details were not immediately provided.

Channel 5 News has a crew heading to the scene. Check back for updates.