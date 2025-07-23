McAllen police investigate after man found dead in 18-wheeler

The McAllen Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead inside the cab of an 18-wheeler following a welfare check, according to a news release.

The news release said police responded along the Frontage Road in the 2700 block range of Expressway 83 on Tuesday after they received a call about a welfare concern on a cargo delivery driver.

Officers located a Kenworth Truck Tractor with an enclosed trailer and found the driver, identified as 57-year-old Greg Alan Franklin, of Silver Springs, Florida, to be non-responsive and later determined to be deceased, according to the news release.

The news release said Franklin appeared to be waiting for a cargo delivery in the general area where he was parked.

Police don't suspect foul play at this point in the investigation, according to the news release. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death.