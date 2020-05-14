McAllen police issue arrest warrant for 34-year-old who violated court order

Rolando Ocanas (Photo courtesy of McAllen Police Department)

McAllen police are searching for man wanted for repeatedly violating a court order, a third degree felony.

Police say officers responded to a domestic disturbance at approximately 3 a.m. Wednesday at the 4900 block of Redwood Avenue.

Officials say the caller reported 34-year-old Rolando Ocanas was at the property in violation of a court order and on previous occasion in April. A municipal court judge later issued an arrest warrant.

Ocanas is described as being 5 foot, 11 inches tall, has black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is in Donna. Officials say he may be driving a black 2012 GMC Sierra pickup truck.

Anyone with information on Ocanas whereabouts is asked to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.