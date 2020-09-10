Mcallen police officer recovering after incident in Pharr
A McAllen police officer is out of the hospital and recovering at home.
He was injured while serving a warrant Wednesday afternoon.
According to police, officer Jose Garcia was attacked while attempting to serve the warrant on Hector Garza at a southside car wash in Pharr.
As the officers approached Garza allegedly drove off pinning officer Garcia between the suspect’s car and the car wash bay wall.
A second officer fired his gun hitting Garza, who continued to drive away from the scene but was apprehended soon after.
Garza was also hospitalized. His condition unknown at the moment.
The Texas Rangers are assisting in the investigation
