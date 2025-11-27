McAllen police officers pull over drivers to surprise them with Thanksgiving turkeys

It looks like a routine traffic stop with lights flashing and a McAllen police officer approaching the driver's window

But on Wednesday, instead of a ticket, drivers received something a little more festive as part of the McAllen Police Department's annual turkey or ticket giveaway.

The turkeys were bought with the help of donations from the McAllen Crime Stoppers program.

Fifteen patrol units headed out across the city on Wednesday to pull over drivers for traffic violations.

“If they’re going one mile over the speed limit, I’ll go ahead and pull them over for that,” McAllen police officer Alejandro Cortez said. “You don’t want to stop someone that has a brand-new vehicle, you wanna give turkeys to people who are in need."

Drivers were confused at first, and then relieved when they realized why they were pulled over.

The police department said the giveaway wasn't just about turkeys, it was about reminding drivers to be safe while giving back to them.

Watch the video above for the full story.