McAllen police search for man accused of home burglary, assault

Antonio Martinez Jr. (Photo courtesy of the McAllen Police Department)

The McAllen Police Department is searching for a man accused of breaking into a home, stealing from the property and assaulting the victim.

Antonio Martinez Jr., 25, has been identified as the suspect in the case, according to a news release.

The news release said McAllen officers responded to the victim's home on Sunday regarding the theft and assault. Police say Martinez is known to the victim and has a history of domestic violence.

An arrest for Martinez has been issued. He is wanted for burglary of a habitation, robbery and continuous violence against the family, according to the news release.

Martinez is described as approximately 5'09" in height, 170 pounds, black hair and brown eyes. His last known address was in McAllen.

Anyone with any information on Martinez's whereabouts is urged to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.