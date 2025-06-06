McAllen police search for man accused of indecent exposure
The McAllen Police Department is searching for a man accused of indecent exposure at a business parking lot.
Police said 26-year-old Diego Gonzalez Alvarado allegedly exposed his genitals at the 2200 block of South 10th Street on May 17.
A victim reported the suspect's appearance and said they were "alarmed" by the incident, according to police.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Alvarado.
He is described as 6'0 in height, approximately 225 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is in Donna.
Anyone with any information on Alvarado's whereabouts is urged to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.
More News
News Video
-
Undocumented Mexican national sentenced for smuggling nearly $3 million in narcotics in...
-
UTRGV reacts to in-state tuition ending for undocumented students
-
Friday, June 6, 2025: Stray morning shower, temps in the 90s
-
FEMA hoping to increase turnout in Valley disaster recovery centers
-
Valley farmers waiting on $280 million in USDA aid due to water...
Sports Video
-
PSJA Southwest's Yazmin Guerra signs with UTSA track & cross country
-
Edinburg CISD honors coaching legend Robert Alaniz with naming of athletic department...
-
Hidalgo soccer players sign to Richard J. Daley College
-
Julian Champagnie hosting basketball skills clinic at Los Fresnos United School on...
-
Vipers announce priority home dates for 2025-26 season