McAllen police search for man wanted on a charge of child sexual abuse

William Curran Fernandez (Photo courtesy of the McAllen Police Department)

The McAllen Police Department is searching for a man accused of sexually abusing a child younger than 14 years old.

Police investigated a report alleging 40-year-old William Curran Fernandez of the abuse on November 13, according to a news release.

The news release said the investigation revealed multiple acts of sexual abuse against the child beginning in 2020 and occurred at multiple locations.

An arrest warrant was issued for Fernandez for continuous sexual abuse of a young child, according to the news release.

Fernandez is described as approximately 6'01" in height, 170 pounds, brown hair and blue eyes. His last known address was in McAllen.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.