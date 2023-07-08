McAllen police seeking auto theft suspect

The McAllen Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a 50-year-old man wanted on a charge of auto theft.

Abel Hernandez is accused of stealing a white Chevrolet Malibu from the 1000 block of E. Nolana Avenue Wednesday at around 5:30 p.m., according to a news release from the McAllen Police Department.

Hernandez is described as weighing around 300 pounds, having a height of 5’10, brown hair and brown eyes.

Those who have information regarding Hernandez’s location are urged to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.