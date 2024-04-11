McAllen police seeking burglary suspect
The McAllen Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 36-year-old man wanted on a burglary charge.
Juan Manuel Gonzalez Jr. was identified in a Thursday news release as the suspect wanted in connection with a robbery that occurred on April 4 at the 2800 block of Colbath Road.
According to the news release, “the suspect stole miscellaneous items.”
Gonzalez is described as having brown hair and brown eyes, a height of round 5’9 and weighing approximately 225 pounds.
Anyone with any information regarding Gonzalez’s location is urged to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.
