McAllen police seeking burglary suspect

Juan Manuel Gonzalez Jr. Photo credit: McAllen Police Department.

The McAllen Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 36-year-old man wanted on a burglary charge.

Juan Manuel Gonzalez Jr. was identified in a Thursday news release as the suspect wanted in connection with a robbery that occurred on April 4 at the 2800 block of Colbath Road.

According to the news release, “the suspect stole miscellaneous items.”

Gonzalez is described as having brown hair and brown eyes, a height of round 5’9 and weighing approximately 225 pounds.

Anyone with any information regarding Gonzalez’s location is urged to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.