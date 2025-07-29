McAllen police seeking stalking suspect

McAllen police are searching for a man accused of stalking, according to a news release.

The news release said 55-year-old Tomas Longoria III allegedly sent several threatening messages to the victim. Police received a report on July 27 at the 3300 block of Expressway 83 in McAllen.

A magistrate determined probable cause to issue an arrest warrant for Longoria.

The news release said Longoria is described as 5'08 in height, 150 pounds, black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is in McAllen.

Anyone with any information is urged to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.