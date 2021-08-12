McAllen police seeks auto theft suspect

Mario Alberto Cuevas-Peña. Photo Credit: McAllen Police Department

The McAllen Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a man wanted on auto theft charges.

Mario Alberto Cuevas-Peña is wanted on charges of auto theft and burglary of a vehicle, according to a news release from the McAllen Police Department.

Cuevas-Peña is described as a 35-year-old Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes weighing about 110 pounds and about 5’4” in height, according to the release.

In a news release sent out last month, Cuevas-Peña was named as a suspect of a vehicle theft that occurred on July 18, 2021, at the 3600 Block of N. 42nd Ln.

Those with information on Cuevas-Peña’s whereabouts are urged to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.