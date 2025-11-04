McAllen public libraries holding annual Food for Fines drive to help families in need
The government shutdown has had many families worried about putting food on the table.
McAllen public libraries are hoping to help out families by accepting canned food donations. Every can donated will go to the Food Bank RGV, so that they can give it to families in need.
"It's a busier time for the food bank and more so now with the SNAP cuts and government shutdown," Food Bank RGV CEO Libby Saenz said. "We're trying to still give out a good amount of product, but it is, as far as our dry goods, we've had to cut back just a little bit so we could make sure that we spread it. We're trying to do the best that we can."
This effort is actually part of the library's annual Food for Fines drive.
Residents who have a library fine and donate a can of food will get $3 off that fine, but food bank officials say this year the main goal is to help families.
Donations can be dropped off at all McAllen public libraries. The last day to donate is December 7.
Locations of all McAllen public library branches are listed below:
Main Library
4001 N. 23rd Street
Lark Branch Library
2601 Lark Avenue
Palm View Branch Library
3401 Jordan Avenue
More News
News Video
-
Vehicle fire in Edinburg causes traffic delays on I-69C
-
Made in the 956: Cyco Therapy providing a space for Valley cyclists
-
Former Brownsville daycare worker pleads guilty in hot car death
-
Records: Former South Padre Island mayor attempted to solicit restaurant employee while...
-
'He helped give life:' Alamo mother grieving child killed in hit-and-run crash