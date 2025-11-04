McAllen public libraries holding annual Food for Fines drive to help families in need

The government shutdown has had many families worried about putting food on the table.

McAllen public libraries are hoping to help out families by accepting canned food donations. Every can donated will go to the Food Bank RGV, so that they can give it to families in need.

"It's a busier time for the food bank and more so now with the SNAP cuts and government shutdown," Food Bank RGV CEO Libby Saenz said. "We're trying to still give out a good amount of product, but it is, as far as our dry goods, we've had to cut back just a little bit so we could make sure that we spread it. We're trying to do the best that we can."

This effort is actually part of the library's annual Food for Fines drive.

Residents who have a library fine and donate a can of food will get $3 off that fine, but food bank officials say this year the main goal is to help families.

Donations can be dropped off at all McAllen public libraries. The last day to donate is December 7.

Locations of all McAllen public library branches are listed below:

Main Library

4001 N. 23rd Street

Lark Branch Library

2601 Lark Avenue

Palm View Branch Library

3401 Jordan Avenue