McAllen recycling center being upgraded
The city of McAllen is working to upgrade its recycling center, but first it needs to upgrade their electrical system.
Recycled materials are currently sorted manually, but that could change by the end of the year.
“With the automation process, we're going to be able to capture up to 95% of recyclables that come through our sorting-line,” McAllen Interim Public Works Director Roberto Trevino said.
The upgrades are expected to cost more than $6 million.
