Weslaco residents endure heavy traffic due to road work delays on FM 1015

Delays are pushing a construction project in Weslaco into its second year.

The Texas Department of Transportation said a small issue has become a big problem on FM 1015. Drivers say it's adding time to their commute.

"It's a daily challenge," resident Javier Longoria said. "You leave with 30 minutes to get somewhere, and you spend an hour stuck in line."

And he's not the only one.

Elsa Cruz said morning traffic from nearby schools makes traffic in the area even worse. She admits at times she cuts through business parking lots to avoid other drivers.

"Even the police have gotten after me about that," Cruz said.

Channel 5 News reached out to TxDOT and learned the project was scheduled to finish in November 2025, but they found a problem with the road.

"It's an unexpected issue that we encountered while we were working on that roadway. So, there's a deficiency with the pavement structure," TxDOT spokesperson Ray Pedraza said.

The problem is the pavement near a bridge that crosses a canal on FM 1015 just north of Mile 9 Road in Weslaco. TxDOT says they're working with the canal's owner, so the road improvements can move forward.

For people who drive the road daily, a fix can't come soon enough.

Longoria says he's worried his car will start having mechanical problems from idling in traffic.

TxDOT says work is expected to resume next week, with repairs taking up to two more weeks to complete.

Watch the video above for the full story.