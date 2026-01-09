Donna ISD: 8-year-old student brought gun to school

An 8-year-old student at Patricia S. Garza Elementary School in Donna was found in possession of a gun, according to the Donna Independent School District.

The incident occurred at 7:30 a.m. on Friday.

Donna ISD said they addressed the potential safety concern and "there was no intent to harm." Parents were notified of the situation through the district's Blackboard Communications System.

The gun was secured by law enforcement and district safety protocols were followed, according to the district. Students remained in their classrooms under supervision of staff, and campus operations continued in a calm and orderly manner.

"At no time were students or staff in danger, and all students remained in a safe and supervised environment," the district said in a statement.

The 8-year-old student will face "appropriate disciplinary consequences," according to the district. The Donna ISD Police Department continues to investigate.