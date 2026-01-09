Donna ISD debuts new wing at Singleterry Elementary to accommodate more students
Daniel Singleterry Elementary School can now accommodate more students.
The Donna Independent School District debuted the new early childhood wing. It gives the school 10 more classrooms and also contains two science labs.
"Singleterry actually has every single classroom that was full. We were at a point where we had to turn some families away. This allows us to welcome more children and more families into this campus," Donna ISD Superintendent Angela Dominguez said.
The district used about $6 million in bond money to pay for the wing.
