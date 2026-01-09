4 Valley school districts to receive additional support for mental health services

Four Rio Grande Valley school districts will soon receive additional support for mental health services.

A $4 million federal grant will help the Region One Education Service Center train teachers and staff to become school psychologists.

The school districts include Rio Hondo Independent School District, Mercedes Independent School District, Raymondville Independent School District and Roma Independent School District.

The program is expected to increase the number of school psychologists at these districts. As a result, more students will have access to mental health services directly on their school campuses.

"It's part of a larger initiative, and these school districts, like many others, are in need. This is a great opportunity to make sure there's homegrown talent that can provide support back to our schools and communities," Region One Mental Health Department Grant Coordinator Michael Cantu said.

Region One says the program will benefit about 15,000 students across 34 campuses.