Family of Brownsville sailor Angelina Resendiz creating scholarship in her honor

The family of Angelina Resendiz is establishing a scholarship in her honor.

Angelina's mom, Esmeralda Castle, is partnering with the local nonprofit Trash To Treasure to create the scholarship.

Angelina's family says she enjoyed being outdoors, that's why Castle chose the nonprofit. The group participates in cleanups and community projects.

Applicants can submit environmental projects or recycled art for a chance at winning. The scholarships will range from $150 to $500.

"I thought about how fun it is to have a scholarship where a kid doesn't have to write a big essay. They could really make something creative that wouldn't cost them any money, and it would also help the environment at the same time and in that way honor Angelina Resendiz who loved the water more than anything," Trash to Treasure member Erin Dahl said.

Angelina was a U.S. Navy sailor and was stationed at Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia. She died in 2024. Her body was found off base nearly two weeks after she was reported missing.

The scholarship is funded by family and friends and is open to middle, high school and college students.

